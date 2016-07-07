Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquivel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Esquivel works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Health System Clinics4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 206, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Texas Health System Clinics1210 E 8th St Ste 3, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 447-2668
Hospital Affiliations
- Knapp Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esquivel?
Highly skilled surgeon, very courteous and polite . Great staff , very timely and great communication .
About Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053320713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquivel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esquivel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquivel works at
Dr. Esquivel has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Puncture Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquivel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esquivel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquivel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.