Dr. Sandra Escandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Escandon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Escandon works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology300 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 455-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandra Escandon, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114985942
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escandon accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Escandon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Escandon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.