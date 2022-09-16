See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Charleston, WV
Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.

Dr. Elliott works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Cardiovascular Services Pllc
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 (208) 239-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Immunization Administration
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr Elliot takes time listens to you explain things to you works as a team member not as a martyr that you must listen to. The woman literally saved my life when everybody else was too apathetic to do anything.
    Heather — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD

    Infectious Disease Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English
    1255422846
    Education & Certifications

    Marshall University School Of Med
    Charleston Area Medical Center - West Virginia Univ
    Marshall University School Of Medicine
