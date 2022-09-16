Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD
Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Advanced Cardiovascular Services Pllc3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (208) 239-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Elliot takes time listens to you explain things to you works as a team member not as a martyr that you must listen to. The woman literally saved my life when everybody else was too apathetic to do anything.
About Dr. Sandra Elliott, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255422846
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Of Med
- Charleston Area Medical Center - West Virginia Univ
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
