Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Eisele works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital3950 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 271-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisele?
She is the best foot surgeon I’ve ever seen and is extremely smarter at what she does. Other surgeons ask who did surgery on my foot and when I tell them that name it’s nothing but great words about her.
About Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1255339412
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisele works at
Dr. Eisele has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.