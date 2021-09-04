Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Locations
-
1
Imperial Health LLP1727 Imperial Blvd Bldg 2, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
So, usually when you go to the doctor’s office and they order in bloodwork, a nurse usually calls with the results. I switched my endocrinologist this past March, and I’m sooooo glad I did! Dr. Sandra Dempsey is by far the best doctor I’ve ever seen! Everytime I have had an appointment, she has called me with lab results, and strives for me to feel my best. Just a few minutes ago, she called me with my lab results on a Saturday when their office is closed! If you ever need an endocrinologist, she is the best! Totally worth the two hour drive!!!!!!!
About Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124124870
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.