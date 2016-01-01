Dr. Sandra Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 855 Montgomery St Fl 4, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandra Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215016951
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp-Tex A&M U
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
