See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fontana, CA
Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Crowder works at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center
    9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 427-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crowder?

    Aug 16, 2017
    I have never met a more professional and knowledgeable doctor. She delivered my daughter with an emergency c-section 17 years ago. My daughter was only 26 weeks, 1lb, 13 oz. She is calm and reassuring, which makes you calm as a patient. Then, in 2015, she performed my complex hysterectomy. She called and checked on me for the first 3 days to make sure I was OK. I thank God for bring this doctor into my life at both of these Life Changing events.
    Rancho Cucamonga, Ca — Aug 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crowder to family and friends

    Dr. Crowder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crowder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD.

    About Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346392719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Ball Memorial
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowder works at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Crowder’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.