Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Crouse works at
Locations
Neurology Associates of Central Virginia LLC1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 414, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1354
Mary Washington Healthcare2300 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 741-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crouse has been taking care of me for 8 years recommended first by my primary care physician. Her schedule had no new openings so I saw someone else in the office who inventionally left and she had to take me as a patient. She's one of the best. I know this because I know several more of her patients just through personal and professional contact. Absolutely satisfied with her personal touch and professional care for me and my mom.
About Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crouse works at
Dr. Crouse has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouse.
