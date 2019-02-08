Dr. Combs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Combs, MD
Dr. Sandra Combs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
El Rio Health Center839 W Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 670-3909
El Rio Health Center - Cherrybell1230 S Cherrybell Stra, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 670-3909
- 3 450 W Paseo Redondo Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85701 Directions (520) 670-3909
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
the best
- Psychiatry
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Combs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
