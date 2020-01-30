Overview

Dr. Sandra Chern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Chern works at Sound Retina in Olympia, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.