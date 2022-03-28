Dr. Sandra Chaparro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaparro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Chaparro, MD
Dr. Sandra Chaparro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad El Bosque School of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Education & Certifications
- Research, Stanford University School of Medicine, Cardiology, University of Missouri School of Medicine, &Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH|Stanford University School Of Medicine, Fellowshi
- Internal Medicine, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia
- Universidad El Bosque School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
