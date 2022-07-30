Dr. Cammarata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Cammarata, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Cammarata, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Caldwell, NJ.
Locations
- 1 14 SMULL AVE, Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 618-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cammarata is an extremely knowledgeable psychiatrist. I have known her for many, many years. She has helped me with many issues over the years. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sandra Cammarata, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1215377338
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
