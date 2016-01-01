See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Middletown, NY
Dr. Sandra Bulos, MD

Internal Medicine
8 years of experience
Dr. Sandra Bulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Bulos works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999

Rash Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356712657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bulos works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bulos’s profile.

    Dr. Bulos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

