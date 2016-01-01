Dr. Bulos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandra Bulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Bulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Bulos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulos?
About Dr. Sandra Bulos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1356712657
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulos works at
Dr. Bulos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.