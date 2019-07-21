Overview

Dr. Sandra Bruno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Bruno works at MDVIP - Lake Charles, Louisiana in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.