Dr. Sandra Brown, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandra Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Brown works at Hair & Skin Rejuvenation in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hair & Skin Rejuvenation
    23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 235, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 557-1414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Skin Discoloration
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Skin Discoloration

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 13, 2016
Hello, actually my daughter was a patient of Dr. S. Brown. My daughter has seen numerous Drs and Dermatologists throughout both, her adolescence as well as of her adult years. Through the many appointments, there were none as genuinely concerned nor knowledgeable as Dr. S. Brown! Unexpected illness in 2015, resulted in my daughter missing the last days of Dr. Brown's practice. If contact options or ways of obtaining products are known, contact msjcotton29@gmail ! Thank You !!!
Ms. J Cotton in Detroit, MI — Dec 13, 2016
About Dr. Sandra Brown, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457479305
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown works at Hair & Skin Rejuvenation in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

