Dr. Sandra Brothers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Brothers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Brothers works at
Locations
Women's Health Alliance7777 Forest Ln Ste D, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 427-7040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mesquite1600 Republic Pkwy Ste 160, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 807-7789Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brothers is the best of the best. I could not put everything into words in describing this Dr. She takes her time with you, you don’t feel rushed and you feel at ease under her care. Dr Brothers is the best at what she does and you can tell she absolutely loves what she does. Go see her! You will not regret it.
About Dr. Sandra Brothers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124052121
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brothers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brothers has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brothers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brothers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brothers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.