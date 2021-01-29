See All Family Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sandra Bohnstengel, MD

Family Medicine
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Bohnstengel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bohnstengel works at Heeling in Fashion Foundation Inc. in Augusta, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heeling in Fashion Foundation Inc.
    3006 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 481-0080
  2. 2
    First Choice Wellness and Physical Medicine
    340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 610, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 29, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr B since 2005. She is extremely professional, knowledgeable. She gives great referrals to colleagues with other specialties if needed. I’ve not had any problems with her staff. Treat people as you’d like to be treated and you’ll be treated well in kind. I’ve read some of these bogus reviews and knew this wasn’t the Dr B I know. If you want a good doctor and and office where you won’t have to sit and wait all day, try Dr. B. Her online meetings with you are great too.
    Elizabeth Desnoyers—Colas Ph.D — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Bohnstengel, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356410112
    Education & Certifications

    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
