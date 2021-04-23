Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Berman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Sandra Berman MD149 Congress St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 797-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berman has been my GP for about 30 years. She is kind, really listens to my complaints, is efficient and talented, and always has a solution to help me. I am so lucky to have her as my GP. Even now when she is out of my health network I will not see anyone else! I highly recommend her! I will be very sad if she ever stops practicing.
About Dr. Sandra Berman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174670632
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
