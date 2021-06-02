See All Pediatricians in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Sandra Bender, MD

Pediatrics
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Bender, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Bender works at Sandra Bender M.d. A Professional Corp. in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Sandra Bender M.d. A Professional Corp.
    43875 Washington St Ste E, Palm Desert, CA 92211 (760) 565-6376

  Desert Regional Medical Center
  Eisenhower Medical Center

Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin B Deficiency

Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Broken Arm
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Medicare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Very thorough and knowledgeable doctor!
    Renee Rosen — Jun 02, 2021
    Pediatrics
    Pediatrics
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1902907900
    Macneal Hosp U Of Chicago
    University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    University of Chicago
    Pediatrics
