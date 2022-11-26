Overview

Dr. Sandra Banks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Banks works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF ATLANTA PC in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.