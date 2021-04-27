Dr. Sandra Banas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Banas, MD
Dr. Sandra Banas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Pediatric Health Associates24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 416-6800
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best Dr ever !!!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Banas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banas has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Banas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banas.
