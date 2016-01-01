Dr. Sandra Angus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Angus, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Angus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Angus works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angus?
About Dr. Sandra Angus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659431625
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- SUNY Downstate
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angus works at
Dr. Angus has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.