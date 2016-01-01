Dr. Sandra Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Andrews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Locations
Porter Adventist Hospital2525 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandra Andrews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1720001290
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas Medical School - Family Medicine
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.