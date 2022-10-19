Dr. Sandra Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
UW Neighborhood Issaquah Clinic1740 NW Maple St Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is always very attentive, listens to my concerns and questions, and provides clear explanations to any questions I have during my annual visit. I looked hard and long for someone like her who takes the time to hear my concerns and help me understand whats going on. The office is well run and I never wait too long to see here and the staff is always very friendly. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sandra Anderson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790864452
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Ctr/Valley Fam Care
- Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.