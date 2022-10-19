Overview

Dr. Sandra Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Anderson works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

