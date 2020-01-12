Overview

Dr. Sandra Amado Medina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE LA SABANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Amado Medina works at Holistic Care Family Medicine in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.