Overview

Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Alvarez works at West Boca Dialysis Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.