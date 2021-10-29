Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
West Boca Dialysis Center19801 Hampton Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 477-2862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and attentive doctor. She was recommended by a good friend who had only positive things to say about her. Our whole family including two children under 10 started visiting her office in 2021 and we are very pleased and satisfied with every experience and interaction with the Doc and her staff.
About Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881874931
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
