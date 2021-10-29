See All Pediatricians in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Alvarez works at West Boca Dialysis Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Boca Dialysis Center
    West Boca Dialysis Center
19801 Hampton Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33434
(561) 477-2862

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Folliculitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Very kind and attentive doctor. She was recommended by a good friend who had only positive things to say about her. Our whole family including two children under 10 started visiting her office in 2021 and we are very pleased and satisfied with every experience and interaction with the Doc and her staff.
    L Gomez — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1881874931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Alvarez works at West Boca Dialysis Center in Boca Raton, FL.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

