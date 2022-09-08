Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn-Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eent Hosp
Dr. Ahn-Lee works at
Locations
SightMD NY Bay Shore 180180 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the minute Dr. Ahn-Lee was right on. She knew my son was nervous reassured him and made him feel better and at ease. She has a great bedside manner and friendly staff.
About Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- 1528028941
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eent Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- Winthrop - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn-Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn-Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn-Lee works at
Dr. Ahn-Lee has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn-Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn-Lee speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn-Lee.
