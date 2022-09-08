See All Ophthalmologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eent Hosp

Dr. Ahn-Lee works at SightMD NY Bay Shore 180 in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Bay Shore 180
    180 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-3918

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 08, 2022
    From the minute Dr. Ahn-Lee was right on. She knew my son was nervous reassured him and made him feel better and at ease. She has a great bedside manner and friendly staff.
    Anonymous — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Korean
    • 1528028941
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eent Hosp
    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn-Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahn-Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahn-Lee works at SightMD NY Bay Shore 180 in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ahn-Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Ahn-Lee has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn-Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn-Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

