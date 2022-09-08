Overview

Dr. Sandra Ahn-Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eent Hosp



Dr. Ahn-Lee works at SightMD NY Bay Shore 180 in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.