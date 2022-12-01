Overview

Dr. Sandra Adair, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Adair works at Texas Health Family Care in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.