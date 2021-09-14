Dr. Sandip Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandip Sheth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University Ahmedabad India and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Queens Nassau Psychaitric services26619 Union Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 216-4108
Jamacia Hosp Med Ctr Psychiatry8900 Van Wyck Expy Ste L, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7160
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Excellent doctor. He always asks about what's going on and helps me analyze why I may be feeling the way I am, he seems to have more knowledge of psycho evaluation than the average psychiatrist which is highly beneficial when deciding on medications and diagnoses. For years other doctors kind of just threw a med at me and waited for something to change, Dr. Sheth is proactive in making an improvement in my health, and has a game plan. He's always doing what he can to make sure my mental health is improving. He adjusted a med for me that reduced certain symptoms after YEARS of other doctors doing nothing about it. I'm extremely grateful to him for this. I also never have to wait for him, he's always on time. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sandip Sheth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1972548915
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr/Hillside Hosp
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Gujarat University Ahmedabad India
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
