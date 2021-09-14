Overview

Dr. Sandip Sheth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Gujarat University Ahmedabad India and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Lefferts Medical Associates in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.