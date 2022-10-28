Dr. Sandip Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Prasad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Ralph H Johnson Va Medical Center109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 789-7339
Adult Pediatric Urology Group PA261 James St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-0333
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
excellent doctor,very careing,compastionate,and thorough.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Harvard Program in Urology
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Urology
