Overview

Dr. Sandip Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at SANDIP K PARIKH MD in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.