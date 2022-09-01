Overview

Dr. Sandip Kapur, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kapur works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.