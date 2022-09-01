Dr. Sandip Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Kapur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandip Kapur, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Kapur is professional and clear in his communications. Yes, I waited a longer-than-expected time to see him. But our time together did not feel rushed. Most important, I trust his judgment.
- Transplant Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891709804
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur speaks Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.