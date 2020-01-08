Dr. Sandip Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandip Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful neurologist. Saw him in the hospital after stroke-like symptoms, and what my family doctor thought was a brain tumor. He tested and tested until he diagnosed me with MS. He listens to me and spends all the time I require to explain answers to my questions. Very pleasant bedside manner and easy to talk to. I love my neuro! I hope he never leaves Greenville.
About Dr. Sandip Jain, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750456869
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
