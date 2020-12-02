Dr. Sandip Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandip Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Rice Medical Center.
Sandip Desai MD PA16959 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 416-5216
Ut Physicians Ep Heart - Sugar Land17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 320, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 255-6632
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Rice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai and his staff are second to none. The professionalism, friendliness, compassion is displayed with every visit. I highly recommend Dr. Desai for your pulmonary care.
About Dr. Sandip Desai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1497741037
Education & Certifications
- Lousiana State U
- Wright State University School Of Med
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.