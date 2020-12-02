See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Sugar Land, TX
Pulmonary Disease
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandip Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Rice Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at Sweetwater Pulmonary Association in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sandip Desai MD PA
    16959 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 416-5216
    Ut Physicians Ep Heart - Sugar Land
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 320, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 255-6632

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Rice Medical Center

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MHealth Insured
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr. Desai and his staff are second to none. The professionalism, friendliness, compassion is displayed with every visit. I highly recommend Dr. Desai for your pulmonary care.
    Fred Repper — Dec 02, 2020
    Dr. Sandip Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Sweetwater Pulmonary Association in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

