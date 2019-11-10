See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Ventrapragada works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 350, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3592

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2019
    everything was handled quickly and all questions were answered, i trust Her with my life.
    Larry — Nov 10, 2019
    About Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265662688
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Faith Regional Health Services
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventrapragada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ventrapragada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ventrapragada works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ventrapragada’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventrapragada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventrapragada.

