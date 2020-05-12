See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fayetteville, NC
Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2821 Arlington Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 485-4171
    3115 BOONE TRL, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 485-4172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 12, 2020
    I have been around the world and back with no answers on my condition dr montilus was amazing spent lots of time over 2 hrs with me and taking notes and listing...she has given me hope for once in my life thank you so very much ...i also felt as if she truely cared and treated me as her own family i have nothing but woumderful things to say about her.
    Brandy N Hughes — May 12, 2020
    About Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720047194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas-Montilus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas-Montilus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas-Montilus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-Montilus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-Montilus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-Montilus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

