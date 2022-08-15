Overview

Dr. Sandhya Pattem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tequesta, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Pattem works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Tequesta, FL with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.