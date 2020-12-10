See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (268)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.

Dr. Nayak works at Constantine Iliescu MD in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ilieseu Constantin MD
    7019 37th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 457-7955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (232)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Dec 10, 2020
    I have been with doctor. Services are good. She is always available and spent time with me
    Rahman nasrin — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306042601
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • LSU Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    • Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

