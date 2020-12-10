Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.
Locations
Ilieseu Constantin MD7019 37th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 457-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with doctor. Services are good. She is always available and spent time with me
About Dr. Sandhya Nayak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306042601
Education & Certifications
- LSU Sch of Med
- Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
