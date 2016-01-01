Dr. Sandhya Nagarakanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarakanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Nagarakanti, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Nagarakanti, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Family Treatment Center Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6512
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
About Dr. Sandhya Nagarakanti, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851510390
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Infectious Disease
