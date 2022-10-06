Overview

Dr. Sandhya Mokkala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Mokkala works at Texas Health Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.