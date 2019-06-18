See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenacres, FL
Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Menon works at RevaMed Associates in Greenacres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greenacres Office
    3084 S Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 708-1760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    RMA of Lake Worth
    6432 Lake Worth Rd # 6432, Greenacres, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-2334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Itchy Skin
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Migraine
Itchy Skin
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Migraine
Itchy Skin
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Wound Care and Management
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Very nice and informative doctor - although I am a new patient. So far, so good!
    — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013160423
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menon works at RevaMed Associates in Greenacres, FL. View the full address on Dr. Menon’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

