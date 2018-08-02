Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology8300 Constantin Blvd # 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 374-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mani is so great with my two year old! We have been seeing her for a little over a year now. My son has very severe food allergies and she is great at answering any questions I have! I can just email her on the online app and she responds usually the same day! I can’t say enough good things about her and her staff. And never a long wait which is a big plus!
About Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205026770
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.