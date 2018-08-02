Overview

Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mani works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.