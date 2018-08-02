See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mani works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology
    8300 Constantin Blvd # 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 374-4325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2018
    Dr. Mani is so great with my two year old! We have been seeing her for a little over a year now. My son has very severe food allergies and she is great at answering any questions I have! I can just email her on the online app and she responds usually the same day! I can’t say enough good things about her and her staff. And never a long wait which is a big plus!
    Amie Magee — Aug 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD
    About Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205026770
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Devi Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mani works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mani’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

