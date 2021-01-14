Dr. Sandhya Koppula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Koppula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandhya Koppula, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Cornell Dermatology Clinic17200 NW Corridor Ct Ste 112, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 439-6969Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koppula delivers thoughtful, comprehensive, and personalized care for her patients. My family and I are grateful for her expertise and care over the years. She is easy to reach and gives you her undivided attention when you arrive at her clinic. Dr. Koppula always walks me through every option for tackling any kind of skin issue I am having. We plan to see Dr. Koppula long-term and highly recommend other patients to experience her thorough professional services.
About Dr. Sandhya Koppula, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1962487231
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Science University Hospital
- Government General Hospital -Kakinada, India
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India
Dr. Koppula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppula works at
Dr. Koppula has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koppula speaks Hindi and Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.