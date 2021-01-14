Overview

Dr. Sandhya Koppula, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Koppula works at CORNELL DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

