Dr. Sandhya Karna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Karna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their residency with Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Karna works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karna is always friendly, takes time to listen and answer questions, and my kids love her! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sandhya Karna, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karna.
