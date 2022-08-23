Overview

Dr. Sandhya Gudapati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Gudapati works at Sarah V. Adams Psy.D, LMFT in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.