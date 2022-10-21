Dr. Sandhya Dhanjal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanjal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Dhanjal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandhya Dhanjal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4744MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr.,Dhanjal is such a great doctor. I feel fortunate to have her as a doctor. She is very caring and compassionate.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1093924417
- Yale University-Yale New Haven Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
