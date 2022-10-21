Overview

Dr. Sandhya Dhanjal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Dhanjal works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.