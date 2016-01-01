Dr. Sandhya Brachio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brachio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Brachio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Brachio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UC San Diego Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Brachio works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandhya Brachio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801187364
Education & Certifications
- Morgan Stanley Chldrns Hosp Columbia University
- Morgan Stanley Chldrns Hosp Columbia University
- UC San Diego Sch Med
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Brachio accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brachio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brachio works at
Dr. Brachio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brachio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brachio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brachio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.