Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Jmf's Acpm Medical College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Ayyar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mtn Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste 270, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 743-7393
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayyar?
Dr. Ayyar has been very professional and thorough. She has always taken the time to explain things clearly and answers all my questions in a way that is easy to understand. Always on time for appointments and her staff is kind, patient, and compassionate.
About Dr. Sandhya Ayyar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1861679086
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University - Medicine
- St Joseph Hospital
- Jmf's Acpm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayyar works at
Dr. Ayyar speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.