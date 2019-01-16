Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schocket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Capitol Pain Institute8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 467-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1851381818
- Fellowship Interventional Pain - University of California San Diego
- Residency Anesthesiology - University of Texas-Southwestern in Dallas
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
