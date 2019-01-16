See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Schocket works at Capitol Pain Institute in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Pain Institute
    8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 103, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Arthritis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851381818
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship Interventional Pain - University of California San Diego
    • Residency Anesthesiology - University of Texas-Southwestern in Dallas
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandford Schocket, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schocket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schocket has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schocket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schocket works at Capitol Pain Institute in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schocket’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Schocket. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schocket.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schocket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schocket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

