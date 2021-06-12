Overview

Dr. Sanders Chae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Chae works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in Freeport, IL and Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.